Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $116.52 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $116,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock worth $21,567,069. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $15.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,314.93. 1,975,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,533. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,606.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,751.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,193.62 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

