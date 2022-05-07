Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $14.92 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,766,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,180 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.82% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $14,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 85,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,904,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 155,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,702,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,836,000 after acquiring an additional 413,778 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 586,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,957. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,929. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -5.71%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

