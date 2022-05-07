Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,688 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,921,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,458. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $180.19 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Europe dropped their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

