Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $9.18 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,741,835 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,254.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

EXAS traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $55.00. 3,526,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,722. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $133.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

