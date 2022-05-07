Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

CDNS traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.37. 1,539,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,252. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,043 shares of company stock valued at $45,192,594 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

