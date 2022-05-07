Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,427 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Caterpillar by 870.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after buying an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,786,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,220,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,254,000 after buying an additional 407,276 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.65. 2,267,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,653. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.14.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.20.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.