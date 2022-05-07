Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 19,430 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,430 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.65% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $16,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $2,369,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPC traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 509,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.