eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EHTH. Truist Financial downgraded shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of eHealth from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. eHealth has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.35. eHealth had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $105.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 205.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the first quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

