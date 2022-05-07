El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

LOCO stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 238,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.38.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $110.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

