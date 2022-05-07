Elrond (EGLD) Price Reaches $114.51

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Elrond has a total market cap of $2.51 billion and $94.28 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $114.51 or 0.00332969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00154303 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00029341 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00040117 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,902,002 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

