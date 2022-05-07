Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 0.8% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMR traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $88.01. 3,262,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,031. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

