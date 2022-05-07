Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.99% from the company’s previous close.

EMR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $88.01 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $83.42 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average of $94.17.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 999,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

