Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.03-$5.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.03 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.95-$5.10 EPS.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.01. 3,262,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,031. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.17. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $83.42 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.26.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

