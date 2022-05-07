Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 630 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after buying an additional 988,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after buying an additional 967,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $191.75 and a 12 month high of $314.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.83.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

