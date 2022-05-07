Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,499 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $101,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.45. 1,703,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,178. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 3.83.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

