Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,035 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.22. 7,042,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,767. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $132.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.