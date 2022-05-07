Empowered Funds LLC Buys 3,440 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,131. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.77. 34,733,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,939,024. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

