Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 132,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 445,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 599,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 45,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.98. 2,546,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,190. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $33.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.57.

