Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 4,888 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152,682 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,315,000 after purchasing an additional 149,647 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2,390.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 130,820 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,422,000 after purchasing an additional 96,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. UBS Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.88.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.96. 606,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,113. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.62 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

