Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,362,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the period.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEAS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

NYSE SEAS traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $60.89. 1,498,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,111. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.67. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.