Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 221.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock worth $10,492,649. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $202.82. 8,825,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,369,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

