Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAL. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $7,202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,644,000 after buying an additional 653,353 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after buying an additional 574,248 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,208.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,211,000 after acquiring an additional 353,563 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 494.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 242,498 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $78.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,492. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.73. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

