Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,204,000 after buying an additional 50,123 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after buying an additional 53,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $10.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.26. 3,369,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,011. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $193.61 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.52 and a 200 day moving average of $329.76.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

