Empowered Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,510,044 shares of company stock worth $11,184,929 and sold 1,081,452 shares worth $65,213,258. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded down $3.47 on Friday, reaching $101.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,945,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.05. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.75 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

