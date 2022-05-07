Empowered Funds LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ares Management by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after buying an additional 91,931 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ares Management by 151.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 49,527 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 858,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,206. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average is $78.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 119.61%.

In related news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,071,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,893 shares of company stock worth $8,100,298. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

