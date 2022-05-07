Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) President Mark S. Shapiro Sells 83,918 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) President Mark S. Shapiro sold 83,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.42, for a total value of 1,629,687.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,121,551.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE EDR opened at 19.61 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of 18.59 and a 1-year high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 27.03 and a 200-day moving average of 29.00.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDR. Barclays cut their price target on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 35.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,490,000 after buying an additional 1,122,486 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,012,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,453,000. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

