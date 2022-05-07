Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Endo International updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.17)-(0.15) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,785,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,565. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $7.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $331.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Endo International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Endo International by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after buying an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Endo International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Endo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

