EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ESMT stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.74. 386,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,058. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. EngageSmart has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $38.83.

Several research firms have commented on ESMT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EngageSmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

