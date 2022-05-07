Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Reaches $1.00

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $884.86 million and $106.32 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,477.49 or 1.00013663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00098999 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,749,956 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars.

