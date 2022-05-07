Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 215,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.95. 6,919,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,053. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

