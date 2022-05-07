Entravision Communications Co. (EVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on June 30th

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Entravision Communications has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Shares of EVC opened at $4.44 on Friday. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $384.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $233.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.