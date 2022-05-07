Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Entravision Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Entravision Communications stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Entravision Communications has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $384.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $233.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 309,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 23,941 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

