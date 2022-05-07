Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $99.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Inc. is a producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva Inc., formerly known as Enviva Partners LP, is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Enviva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.25.

Shares of EVA opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Enviva has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $91.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is -471.23%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Alexander purchased 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Enviva by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,957,530,000 after buying an additional 14,211,548 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Enviva by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,026,000 after buying an additional 55,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enviva by 47.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 107,015 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Enviva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 307,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Enviva by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 274,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

