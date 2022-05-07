EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 83.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $15.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

NYSE:EOG opened at $132.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $132.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,017,906 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after buying an additional 38,234 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in EOG Resources by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,117 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 47,495 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2,874.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 154,199 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 149,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

