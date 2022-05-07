EpiK Protocol (EPK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $705,968.00

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $705,968.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00189818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.00473624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00038704 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,211.32 or 1.99388938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using US dollars.

