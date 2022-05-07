Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Equifax has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equifax to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of EFX opened at $205.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.92 and a 200-day moving average of $249.32. Equifax has a one year low of $199.63 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equifax will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Equifax by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Equifax by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

