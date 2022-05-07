Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.03.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average is $87.64.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

