Ergo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $587,811.00 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Ergo has a market cap of $103.19 million and approximately $587,811.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $3.22 or 0.00009105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,403.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.49 or 0.07421590 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00266863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.97 or 0.00759736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.07 or 0.00573600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00075697 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005489 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

