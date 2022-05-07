Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Announces Earnings Results

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $264.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

NYSE ESNT traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.15. 1,018,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,456. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.09%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 90,045 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 181,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

