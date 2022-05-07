Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust makes up 0.5% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Essex Property Trust worth $29,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,825,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.93.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS traded down $3.12 on Friday, reaching $313.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,913. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.63 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.97.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

