Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $274.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.95.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $240.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $227.49 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.26%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $17,183,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 886.4% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 52,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

