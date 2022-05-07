Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.16.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $4.55 on Friday, reaching $86.38. 9,280,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.38 and its 200-day moving average is $178.34. Etsy has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 77.23%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,825 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,401 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

