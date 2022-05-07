Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ETSY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.16.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day moving average of $178.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 77.23%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,825 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,401 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

