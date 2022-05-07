Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.16.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.34.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 77.23%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,825 shares of company stock worth $18,298,401 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 101.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 606,822 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Etsy by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after buying an additional 577,075 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after buying an additional 519,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

