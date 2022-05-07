Evercore ISI Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,000.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,790.79.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,194.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,182.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,320.72. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $4.82. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 88.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

