Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Announces Earnings Results

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. Evolent Health’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of EVH stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $28.53. 964,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $147,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,306 shares of company stock worth $674,046. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,889,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,974,000 after buying an additional 290,576 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 440.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 187,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,753,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1,554.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 34,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

