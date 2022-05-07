Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $205.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.71.

Shares of EXPE opened at $132.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 114.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group has a one year low of $131.43 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.52.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.59) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,477 shares of company stock worth $22,780,123 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

