EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.
Shares of EYPT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. 126,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,211. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.
