F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.15.

FFIV opened at $170.50 on Friday. F5 has a one year low of $166.02 and a one year high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5 will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,568.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total transaction of $33,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,903 shares of company stock worth $2,146,810. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 1,104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

