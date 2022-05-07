Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

FSLY traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,148,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,515. Fastly has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $96,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,428 shares of company stock worth $996,487. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,867,000 after purchasing an additional 249,398 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 42,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 815.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 541,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 482,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

